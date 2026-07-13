LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.75 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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