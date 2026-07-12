LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $4.76 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,469 shares of the company's stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Datadog by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 40,878 shares of the company's stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Datadog by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,319 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,142,238.20. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,830 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Article link

Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Article link

Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Article link

Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Article link

Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Article link

Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver.

Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver. Negative Sentiment: One report noted insider selling, with Amit Agarwal disposing of 20,000 shares, which can add some caution around near-term sentiment. Article link

Datadog Stock Down 4.3%

Datadog stock traded down $11.46 on Friday, hitting $257.54. 5,133,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here