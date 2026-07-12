LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $8.37 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after buying an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of D traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 3,956,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,018. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here