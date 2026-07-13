LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:EFX opened at $166.47 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.74 and a 12-month high of $271.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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