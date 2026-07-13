LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Edison International $EIX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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