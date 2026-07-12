LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,174 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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