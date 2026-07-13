LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,500 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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