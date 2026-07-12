LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,065 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,065 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.91. 922,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,271. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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