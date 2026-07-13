LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 59,184 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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