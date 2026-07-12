LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 605.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,830 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 1.4%

HD traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $343.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $325.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $342.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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