LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $4.55 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,736 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 37,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $15,805,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,156. This represents a 55.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of DELL traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.14. 5,136,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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