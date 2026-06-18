Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,961 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Liberty Energy worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,096,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,998 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,163 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 334,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $103,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 783,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,295,010. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 89,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,185.60. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,013 shares of company stock worth $1,414,929. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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