Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the company's stock after selling 313,685 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy comprises 3.0% of Towle & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.16% of Liberty Energy worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,760 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,046,185.60. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 9,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $258,874.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 773,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,031,377.79. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 54,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,803 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.09.

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Liberty Energy Trading Down 21.5%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Trending Headlines about Liberty Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liberty Energy beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $0.09 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue, with revenue up 14% year over year. The company also posted net income of $43 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, which supports the case that core demand remains healthy. Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Results

Liberty Energy beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $0.09 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue, with revenue up 14% year over year. The company also posted net income of $43 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, which supports the case that core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to help develop a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, which could open a new growth avenue tied to rising power demand from AI/data centers. Liberty Energy and PowerBridge Form Strategic Joint Venture to Support Powered Data Center Campus Development

The company announced a strategic joint venture with PowerBridge to help develop a planned 2 GW powered data center campus in Texas, which could open a new growth avenue tied to rising power demand from AI/data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted unusually high options trading and a Zacks downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment has become more cautious despite the earnings beat. Tickerreport.com article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted unusually high options trading and a Zacks downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment has become more cautious despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Liberty Energy raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook, which likely spooked investors by signaling heavier spending ahead and potentially lower near-term free cash flow. Liberty Energy plunges after hiking full-year capex outlook

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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