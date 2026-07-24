Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company's stock worth $118,630,000 after purchasing an additional 337,607 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $18,547,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 71,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Trading Down 0.6%

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report).

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