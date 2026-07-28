Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A makes up approximately 0.9% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.29% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $56,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 33.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 25.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 29.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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