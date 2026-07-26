Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,369 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C makes up about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.42% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $80,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Further Reading

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