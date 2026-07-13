Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock worth $857,803,000 after acquiring an additional 551,011 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $103.21 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $108.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLYVK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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