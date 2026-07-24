Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,074.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,045.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $694.05 and a twelve month high of $1,153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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