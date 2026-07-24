Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,811 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Huntington began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

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More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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