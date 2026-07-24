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Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Liberty One Investment Management increased its Home Depot stake by 34.8% in the first quarter, buying 3,585 additional shares to bring its total to 13,883 shares valued at about $4.57 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Home Depot, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $371.71, though several analysts recently trimmed their price targets.
  • Home Depot beat recent quarterly expectations on both earnings and revenue, but softer housing-market conditions and subdued earnings-growth forecasts suggest near-term demand may remain under pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $328.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.81. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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