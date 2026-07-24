Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,393 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.70 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $260.96 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $320.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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