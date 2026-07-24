Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS topping estimates and year-over-year earnings growth supported by strong postpaid customer additions and higher service revenue. Reuters article

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS topping estimates and year-over-year earnings growth supported by strong postpaid customer additions and higher service revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its annual adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers migrating to higher-priced premium plans and stronger cash generation. Yahoo Finance article

The company raised its annual adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers migrating to higher-priced premium plans and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Service revenue and postpaid account growth remained strong, underscoring T-Mobile’s ability to monetize its customer base and sustain industry-leading wireless growth. Business Wire article

Service revenue and postpaid account growth remained strong, underscoring T-Mobile’s ability to monetize its customer base and sustain industry-leading wireless growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management and coverage from several outlets suggest the market is focusing more on the revenue miss and slower subscriber growth than on the earnings beat, which is pressuring the stock despite solid fundamentals. Bloomberg article

Management and coverage from several outlets suggest the market is focusing more on the revenue miss and slower subscriber growth than on the earnings beat, which is pressuring the stock despite solid fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in slightly below expectations, and investors appear concerned that subscriber gains are slowing, which is overshadowing the stronger profit and cash flow outlook. Barrons article

T-Mobile US Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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