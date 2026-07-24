Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $35,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $225.54 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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