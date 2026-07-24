Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1,378.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive on the market’s earnings backdrop, with articles noting that earnings growth is still broadening and that large-cap technology fundamentals remain a key driver for index performance.

Some commentary remains constructive on the market’s earnings backdrop, with articles noting that earnings growth is still broadening and that large-cap technology fundamentals remain a key driver for index performance. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focus on QQQ’s long-term track record and comparisons with other funds, but they are more informational than market-moving for the ETF itself. Article Title

Several pieces focus on QQQ’s long-term track record and comparisons with other funds, but they are more informational than market-moving for the ETF itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writers are also debating whether the market is overvalued and whether equity rotation is accelerating, which may add to volatility in growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ.

Analysts and market writers are also debating whether the market is overvalued and whether equity rotation is accelerating, which may add to volatility in growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs and U.S. equities moved lower during the session, and live market coverage pointed to the Dow falling as investors sold stocks ahead of key earnings reports, a backdrop that can weigh on QQQ. Article Title

Broad-market ETFs and U.S. equities moved lower during the session, and live market coverage pointed to the Dow falling as investors sold stocks ahead of key earnings reports, a backdrop that can weigh on QQQ. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet and Tesla sold off on earnings news are particularly relevant because both are major components of QQQ, raising concern that heavyweight tech earnings could drag the ETF lower. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $691.96 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $719.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.76. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here