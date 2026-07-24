Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 6,093 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chubb beat Q2 expectations, with earnings and revenue both coming in above consensus, helped by stronger P&C underwriting, lower catastrophe losses, and record investment income. CB Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Underwriting and Investment Income

Chubb beat Q2 expectations, with earnings and revenue both coming in above consensus, helped by stronger P&C underwriting, lower catastrophe losses, and record investment income. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with Goldman Sachs reiterating a Buy rating and JPMorgan and Citizens JMP raising price targets, signaling expectations for continued upside. Chubb Earns Buy Rating on Strong Core EPS and Resilient Underwriting Despite Softer Property-Casualty Markets

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with Goldman Sachs reiterating a Buy rating and JPMorgan and Citizens JMP raising price targets, signaling expectations for continued upside. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up coverage highlighted resilient underwriting and strong core EPS, suggesting Chubb’s margins are holding up even as parts of the property-casualty market soften. Chubb Ltd Earnings Call Balances Strength and Strain

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of CB stock opened at $352.96 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $334.84 and its 200-day moving average is $326.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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