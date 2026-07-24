Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,912 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $307.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock worth $56,959,010 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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