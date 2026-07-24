Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,835 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is 95.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Article Title

Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Article Title Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Article Title

Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also pointed to Prologis’s recent earnings strength as a broader boost for industrial REITs, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum rather than changing the story materially. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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