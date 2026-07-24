Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,815 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,845 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,075,676 shares of the company's stock worth $764,309,000 after purchasing an additional 85,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,827,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,055,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TSN opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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