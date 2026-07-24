Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 48,943 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,052 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,943 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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