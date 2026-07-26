Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 15,180 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after buying an additional 393,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $291.58 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average of $225.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,472. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,859,700. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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