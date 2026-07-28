Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,135 Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,196,000 after buying an additional 512,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,066,971 shares of the company's stock worth $498,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,842,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:DAR opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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