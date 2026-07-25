Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1,408.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Realty Income vs SCHD ETF: Better buy for income investors?

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Realty Income's Data Center Bet Could Turbocharge Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade

Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Realty Income, suggesting analysts still see the stock as fairly valued rather than an obvious bargain or sell candidate. Barclays Remains a Hold on Realty Income (O)

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Huntington initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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