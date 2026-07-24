Lido Advisors LLC Has $15.44 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 141,083 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SYK opened at $319.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.70. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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