Lido Advisors LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 243,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5,582.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 648,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 120,641 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE AMT opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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