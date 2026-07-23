Lido Advisors LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,517 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.95 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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