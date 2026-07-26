Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,732 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 292,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,238,577 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 557,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 56,785 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Right Now?

Before you consider BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines