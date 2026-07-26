Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,732 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 292,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,238,577 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 557,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 56,785 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

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