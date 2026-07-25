Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 6.4%

TER stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $487.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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