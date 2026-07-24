Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $310.39 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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