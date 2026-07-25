Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,860 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.65.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tractor Supply is expanding delivery options by launching Instacart same-day delivery from 2,400 stores, which could support convenience-driven sales and help offset softer in-store demand. Tractor Supply (TSCO) Launches Instacart Same Day Delivery From 2,400 Stores

Tractor Supply is expanding delivery options by launching Instacart same-day delivery from 2,400 stores, which could support convenience-driven sales and help offset softer in-store demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed after earnings, with Telsey Advisory Group trimming its price target to $38 while keeping an outperform rating, and Bank of America maintaining a hold rating with a $33 target. Telsey Advisory Group price target cut

Analysts remain mixed after earnings, with Telsey Advisory Group trimming its price target to $38 while keeping an outperform rating, and Bank of America maintaining a hold rating with a $33 target. Neutral Sentiment: Tractor Supply reported second-quarter EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $4.54 billion, both slightly below expectations, while revenue still rose 2.3% year over year. Quarterly financial results

Tractor Supply reported second-quarter EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $4.54 billion, both slightly below expectations, while revenue still rose 2.3% year over year. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its full-year outlook, now guiding for EPS of $1.90 to $2.00 and revenue of $15.9 billion to $16.1 billion, below prior expectations, as it cited a tough May quarter and softer demand for discretionary and pet-related purchases. WSJ outlook cut article

The company cut its full-year outlook, now guiding for EPS of $1.90 to $2.00 and revenue of $15.9 billion to $16.1 billion, below prior expectations, as it cited a tough May quarter and softer demand for discretionary and pet-related purchases. Negative Sentiment: Tractor Supply said it will close 75 Petsense stores, including six in Arkansas, signaling a restructuring of its pet business and pressure in that segment. Petsense store closure article

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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