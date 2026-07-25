Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Motors Company $GM

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,016 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 41,844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GM opened at $82.59 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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