Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,854 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance.

Union Pacific beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, signaling improving railroad fundamentals and better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted efficiency gains, stronger volumes, and pricing power, which supports the case for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment.

Bank of America raised its price target on UNP from $301 to $334 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN reached a settlement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern deal, reducing one layer of regulatory friction and improving the merger’s strategic outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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