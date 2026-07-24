Lido Advisors LLC Sells 18,998 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $287.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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