Lido Advisors LLC Sells 24,118 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here