Lido Advisors LLC Sells 41,866 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,152.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323,682 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 297,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,935,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 589,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $194.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here