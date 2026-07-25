Lido Advisors LLC Sells 58,306 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 58,306 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPD alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enterprise Products Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enterprise Products Partners wasn't on the list.

While Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here