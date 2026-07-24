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Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,462 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lido Advisors LLC reduced its Walt Disney stake by 3.1% in the first quarter, selling 6,462 shares and ending with 201,309 shares worth about $19.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Disney remains high at 65.71%, while several other investors reported small increases in their positions during the same period.
  • Wall Street sentiment is still generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $129, even as some analysts and news flow point to stock weakness, layoffs, and pressure near 52-week lows.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walt Disney.

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,309 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.5% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Disney is reporting another round of layoffs across Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic, with several hundred jobs reportedly being cut. Investors may see this as a sign that management is still working through restructuring challenges rather than showing clean operating momentum. Disney reportedly lays off hundreds of employees, Pixar hit hard despite blockbuster success
  • Negative Sentiment: Market commentary is pointing to Disney’s stock weakness near its 52-week low, with attention on whether the company can deliver a rebound in upcoming earnings after recent pressure on the shares. Why Is Walt Disney Stock Falling Thursday?
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim expectations for Disney, reinforcing concern that the stock may need stronger-than-expected fundamentals to recover. UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Walt Disney NYSE: DIS Stock Price
  • Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a multiyear brand partnership with Kraft Heinz and also promoted upcoming content and experiences, including a Disney+ documentary and an Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which may help support the long-term story but are not enough to offset the current selling pressure. Walt Disney (DIS) Teams Up With Kraft Heinz, Is The Stock Still Cheap?

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0%

DIS opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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