Lido Advisors LLC Sells 69,148 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,817 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 69,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 86.2% during the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Rocket Lab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,573,170.52. This trade represents a 32.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLB. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

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Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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