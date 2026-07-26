Lido Advisors LLC Sells 7,188 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,577,793,000 after purchasing an additional 179,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.9% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after buying an additional 1,336,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker's stock worth $417,113,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,498,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.44. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $144.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $257.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Santander raised SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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