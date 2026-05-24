Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 111,398 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $23,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after buying an additional 813,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after buying an additional 191,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $481.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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