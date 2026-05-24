Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,436 Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $46,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $11,434,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Parker-Hannifin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,022.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $866.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $916.89 and a 200-day moving average of $913.51. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.21 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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